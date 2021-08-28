Afghanistan: UK's Kabul evacuation ends today, says military
The UK's evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan will end on Saturday, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter has said.
He told Radio 4's Today programme it had been "heartbreaking" that they had not been able to bring everybody out.
A mass airlift has been under way at Kabul airport since Taliban militants overran the capital this month.
On Friday, the Ministry of Defence said the UK had evacuated 14,543 people from Kabul since 13 August.
This includes British nationals as well as nearly 8,000 Afghans eligible under the UK's relocation scheme for those who worked for the UK government and other vulnerable individuals.