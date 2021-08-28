Covid-19: Delta doubles hospital risk and US spies unsure of virus origin

For thousands of people heading to music festivals across the country this weekend there will be one experience they hope to miss - Covid. Jay Luffer, who has gone to Reading Festival and All Points East this weekend, says he thinks catching Covid is "inevitable". But has still packed his masks and lateral flow tests to try to be safe. For 20-year-old Jack Stacey going to Boardmasters festival earlier this month has "not been worth it" as he and all 20 friends he went with caught the virus. "I was always under the impression for me it would just be a little cough because I'm young - but I haven't been able to get out of bed," he says.