Covid-19: UK cases rising and Southgate abused over vaccine support
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Coronavirus rates rising across UK nations
Coronavirus rates are increasing across all four UK nations, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It said one in 80 people in the UK would have tested positive in the week up to 20 August - that's just over 860,000 people. It comes as Scotland saw record daily Covid cases as numbers surged above 6,000 for the first time. There have been a further 38,046 cases and 100 deaths reported in the UK today, according to the latest figures.
2. BA warns of serious cost problems when furlough ends
British Airways has warned it is facing a "serious" problem over wage costs which will "steeply increase" when the furlough scheme ends in September. An email to staff said its flight schedule and wage bill will not line up in their current form and "recovery remains far behind where we need it to be". It also said it had found itself in a "constant guessing game" when it came to changes in international travel regulations.
3. England manager suffered abuse over vaccine drive support
England football manager Gareth Southgate said he was targeted for abuse after supporting the UK government drive to get more young people vaccinated. Southgate delivered a video message backing the programme shortly after England's defeat by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 in July. He said: "Of all the things that I've received abuse for over the summer - of which there's been several - that's probably the one I've received the most abuse over."
4. Hundreds test positive after festival
About 500 people who went to a heavy metal music festival later tested positive for coronavirus, according to public health officials. Bloodstock in Derbyshire attracted 20,000 people this year - its largest attendance ever. Organisers said they did "everything in their power" to lessen the risks, going beyond government guidance.
5. Contactless card limit to rise to £100
The spending limit on each use of a contactless card is to rise from £45 to £100 from 15 October, banks have revealed. The pandemic accelerated a move away from cash, with shoppers encouraged to use the tap-and-go technology to reduce contact with staff. Nearly two-thirds of all debit card transactions are now contactless. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said increasing the limit would make millions of payments simpler, "providing a welcome boost for retailers and shoppers."
And there's more...
As coronavirus cases rise across the UK here's what to do if you're contacted after being near to a positive case.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
