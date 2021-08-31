Covid-19: Business confidence rising and cases doubling weekly in Scotland

Covid has changed the way we dine, it seems, with increased demand for delivery "here to stay", according to Neil Manhas of Pizza Hut UK. The company is launching 125 new locations over three years to serve home delivery. Nearly a quarter of people spend more on takeaways and food deliveries now than before the pandemic, according to market researcher Mintel. Accountant KPMG says the average spend is up from £38 to £53 a month.