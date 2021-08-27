Covid-19: Vaccine blood clot research and warning over a big festival weekend
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Vaccine complications dwarfed by virus risks - study
The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine does raise the risk of blood clots and another serious condition - but the likelihood of such problems is much lower than it would be after suffering Covid. That's according to a study of more than 29 million people who received a first dose and nearly 1.8 million infected with the virus. Read more about the research.
2. Covid jab side-effects 'mild' for at-risk children
Side-effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12-to-15-year-olds at high risk from Covid are mild and clear up quickly, a small study suggests. Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs and found the youngsters, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults.
3. No lasting fix for homelessness after Covid scheme
Less than a quarter of the 37,000 rough sleepers housed by the government's Everyone In scheme have since moved into permanent accommodation, according to figures from councils obtained by Shelter. The housing charity warns many are still in temporary homes or back on the streets. The government says the analysis does not take into account those who have moved into supported housing or reconnected with family and friends.
4. UK loses four in every five department stores
Changes in shopping habits during the pandemic exacerbated difficulties for High Street retailers, resulting in the UK losing 83% of its main department stores in the five years since BHS collapsed, according to analysis. The data, compiled by commercial property information firm CoStar Group, reveals more than two-thirds of these big stores - 237 in total - remain unoccupied.
5. Enjoy the festivals... but take care
We're heading into a big festival weekend - with Creamfields, Reading and Leeds, and Lost Village all taking place. And for many young people it'll be the first chance to properly let their hair down for over 18 months. But, as Newsbeat reports, there are fears over a heightened danger of drug overdoses, with people's tolerance lowered during the pandemic.
And don't forget...
... you can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
After it was announced seven countries would move to the green list, in the UK's "traffic-light" system of overseas travel restrictions, remind yourself of all the rules.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.