Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list
- Published
Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions.
Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations.
Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also moving to the green list.
The changes will come into force at 04:00BST on Monday.
Travellers coming from green list countries do not have to quarantine when they come back to the UK - whether or not they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. They still have to be tested before leaving the UK however and upon their return.
Only UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents, are allowed in to the UK if they have been to red list countries. They then have to self-isolate in a government-approved quarantine hotel.
The Department for Transport said the changes were being made to the red list to reflect "the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health".
Travel lists are currently updated every three weeks.
Airlines UK, which represents UK-registered carriers, said the "small number of green destinations" was making international travel "more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to other countries".
While the changes were announced for travel into England, both the Scottish and Northern Ireland administrations have announced identical restrictions. The Welsh government is yet to confirm it will also be making the changes.