Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list
- Published
Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions.
Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations.
Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also moving to the green list.
The changes will come into force at 04:00BST on Monday.
Travellers coming from green list countries do not have to quarantine when they come back to the UK - whether or not they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. They still have to be tested before leaving the UK however and upon their return, and fill in a passenger location form.
Only UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents, are allowed in to the UK if they have been to red list countries. They then have to pay to self-isolate in a government-approved quarantine hotel.
The Department for Transport said the changes were being made to the red list to reflect "the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health".
Travel lists are currently updated every three weeks. Most countries are on the amber list - fully-vaccinated adults do not have to quarantine on their return from these locations, but do have to have tests before leaving and when they get back. Those who have not had both vaccines have to isolate at home for 10 days, as well as having the Covid tests.
Airlines UK, which represents UK-registered carriers, said the "small number of green destinations" was making international travel "more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to other countries".
A spokesman said: "Too many families are having to look over their shoulders for rule changes and pay through the nose for tests, with no sign from government that this will change.
"As has already happened across Europe, it's time for a more proportionate system where tests are dropped for the fully-vaccinated and from destinations where Covid risks are low, with tougher measures targeted at a small number of high risk countries."
Sean Doyle, British Airways' chairman and CEO, reacted to the travel changes by saying "the UK's economic recovery remains far behind our more pragmatic European neighbours". He added: "We also need to urgently end the uncertainty caused by the constant threat of changes to countries' traffic light status.
"Our green list is much smaller than that of the US and EU, despite no new variants being transported into the UK."
While the changes were announced for travel into England, both the Scottish and Northern Ireland administrations have announced identical restrictions. The Welsh government is yet to confirm it will also be making the changes.
Scotland's Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the changes were "welcome for Scots with loved ones in Canada but once again show that international travel remains challenging".
Are you planning a trip to Thailand or Montenegro? How will you be affected by the latest changes to the travel list? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.