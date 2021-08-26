Covid: Travel list changes and presenter's death due to vaccine complications
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list
Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the UK government's green list in the latest changes to Covid travel restrictions. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania will join them. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. The changes will come into force at 04:00 BST on Monday. Check our holiday rules explainer for all the latest information.
2. Presenter's death due to Covid vaccine complications
A BBC Radio Newcastle presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found. Lisa Shaw died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week following her first dose of the vaccine. The inquest heard that Ms Shaw suffered blood clots in the brain which ultimately led to her death - but the condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine was very rare. After the hearing, Ms Shaw's family said: "She truly was the most wonderful wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend."
3. Make universal credit top-up permanent - Tory MPs
Two Tory MPs have asked Boris Johnson not to press on with plans to cut universal credit payments. A temporary £20 increase to the payments was introduced in response to the pandemic, but it officially ends on 6 October. Charities have warned that cutting the top-up will push millions of families into debt, but ministers say the increase was only ever temporary. The PM said the key focus for the government was on coming out of the pandemic with "a jobs-led recovery".
4. 'Deferral packages are unfair to current students'
Some university students have voiced concerns that prospective students are being offered things such as bursaries and discounted accommodation if they choose to delay their place for a year - saying that they, too, have had their education disrupted and have "borne the brunt of this pandemic". The deferral packages are an attempt by universities to tackle course oversubscription, after a record number of school students achieved top A-level grades. It's great news for those who are about to start university, but current students think it's unfair. "It feels like we've been forgotten about," says Alice Clarke, 21. "The incoming students have been prioritised."
5. India administers more than 600 million vaccine doses
India is ramping up its coronavirus vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infections. It's now given out more than 600 million doses of three approved vaccines. The government said it took just 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to give the first 100 million. India has reported more than 32 million Covid cases, second only to the US.
Millions of children are being offered a Covid vaccine, including all 16 to 17-year-olds and at risk 12 to 15-year-olds. But NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible decision to offer the jab to all 12 to 15-year-olds. Find out more here.
