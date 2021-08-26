Covid: Presenter's death due to vaccine complications, and a universal credit row

Some university students have voiced concerns that prospective students are being offered things such as bursaries and discounted accommodation if they choose to delay their place for a year - saying that they, too, have had their education disrupted and have "borne the brunt of this pandemic". The deferral packages are an attempt by universities to tackle course oversubscription, after a record number of school students achieved top A-level grades. It's great news for those who are about to start university, but current students think it's unfair. "It feels like we've been forgotten about," says Alice Clarke, 21. "The incoming students have been prioritised."