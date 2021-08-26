Man held over contamination of supermarket food
- Published
Shoppers have been told to throw away food bought in three west London supermarkets on Wednesday evening, after a man was arrested on suspicion of injecting items using syringes.
Branches of Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, were all closed as police investigated.
The affected items are thought to be processed meat and microwavable goods.
The man is being held on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 19:40 BST after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street.
The stores involved are Sainsbury's Local, 179-183 Fulham Palace Road; Tesco Express, 168-188 Fulham Place Road, and Little Waitrose, at 201-207 Fulham Palace Road.
The Met said: "It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with. Investigations are ongoing to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident."
In an "emergency alert" notice on social media, Hammersmith and Fulham Council said: "Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening.
"H&F Council's Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected."
