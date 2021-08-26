Covid: Jab preparation for 12 to 15-year-olds and vial shortages

The UK could join the likes of the US, Canada, France and the Netherlands, which are vaccinating children aged 12 and over against Covid-19. NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible rollout to all 12 to 15-year-olds as experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation look at whether to recommend this course of action. Some children in that age group can get the jab but only if they live with a vulnerable adult or have certain health conditions. But the Department of Health says no decisions have been made on a wider rollout, but it is planning for a range of scenarios.