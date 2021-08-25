Covid-19: Scotland sees record cases, as the search for pandemic's origin 'stalls'

South-west England has seen a recent spike in cases, which are highest "by far" among 15-24 year olds, according to Public Health England. Prof Mike Wade, deputy regional director, said this age bracket had 1,700 cases per 100,000. He also said the latest figures showed just over 5,000 cases could possibly be linked to the Boardmasters festival, which was held in Newquay two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the UK has reported more than 30,000 daily Covid cases for an eighth day in a row, according to the latest government statistics.