Dominic Raab: With hindsight I wouldn't have gone on holiday
- Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended being on holiday as the Taliban was advancing on Kabul, saying "with hindsight" he would not have gone away at all.
He told BBC Breakfast the whole world was "caught unawares" by the speed of the Taliban takeover.
But Mr Raab said the idea he was "lounging on the beach" was "nonsense".
Instead the foreign secretary said he was focused on the evacuation operation and the stability of the airport.
Mr Raab denied reports he was asked to return to the UK on Friday 13 August, rather than staying on holiday until Sunday 15 August.
However, he added: "With hindsight, of course, I would have wanted to be back earlier."
Last week it emerged that Mr Raab had been unavailable to make a phone call to the Afghan foreign minister about evacuating interpreters who had helped UK forces while he was on holiday in Crete.
He had faced calls to resign over the issue but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had full confidence in his foreign secretary.
Mr Raab said British troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of the month but would not give an exact date when the last UK flight would leave Kabul.
"The military planners are firming up the details of the time they'll need at the end to draw down their own staff, personnel and equipment. We'll get the details of that, I'm sure, shortly," he said.
He added that the UK wanted to keep using "every hour and day that we've got left" to fly remaining British nationals out of the country, as well as Afghans who worked for the British and other vulnerable individuals.
The UK had evacuated more than 9,000 people from Afghanistan since 15 August, including 2,000 people in the last 24 hours, he said.