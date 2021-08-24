Afghanistan: Taliban must allow evacuees past 31 August deadline - Boris Johnson
- Published
The Taliban must guarantee a safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline, PM Boris Johnson has said.
Following an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders, Mr Johnson said the UK would continue evacuating people from the country "until the last moment".
He added he was confident thousands more could be airlifted out.
However, G7 leaders failed to persuade the US to keep troops in Afghanistan past the end of the month.
The UK was among several other G7 countries pressing the US to delay its withdrawal of troops, warning they will not be able to evacuate all those fleeing the Taliban past 31 August without the US presence at Kabul airport.
Mr Johnson said the G7 - the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - had agreed a "roadmap" for engaging with the Taliban.
"The number one condition that we are insisting upon is safe passage beyond the 31st, beyond this initial phase, for those who want to leave Afghanistan," he said.
He added that the G7 had "very considerable leverage - economic, diplomatic and political" at its disposal, including withholding substantial funds.