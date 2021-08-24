Covid-19: Scottish lockdown rules warning, and McDonald's lacking its milkshakes
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Scottish lockdown rules warning, and separate inquiry
The number of new daily cases in Scotland has hit a record high, prompting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to say she cannot rule out introducing new lockdown rules - although she hopes not to. "We always knew cases were likely to rise as restrictions eased," said Ms Sturgeon - but "that said, the scale of the increase is still a cause of real concern". It comes as Scotland announced it will hold its own public inquiry by the end of the year into the handling of the Covid pandemic. Bereaved families have called for a separate one to hold the devolved government to account.
2. Tourists told to stay away from Cornwall as cases rise
The head of Cornwall's tourist board has asked tourists to stay away unless their trip is pre-booked, after cases in the area nearly doubled in a week. Malcolm Bell is also asking holidaymakers to take a lateral flow test before, during and after their trip and urged people to consider visiting the less popular spots. Earlier this week the director of health in Cumbria - home to holiday spots including the Lake District - also called on tourists to take tests before coming.
3. England and Wales Covid deaths at highest since March
The number of deaths registered in England and Wales that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate are at their highest level since late March, according to the Office for National Statistics. A total of 571 deaths mentioned Covid on the death certificate in the week ending 13 August. The figure is up 8% on the previous week and the highest weekly total since the 719 deaths in the week to 26 March. Today's government figures show that a further 174 people had died, while another 30,838 cases have been recorded.
4. GP investigated over social media vaccine claims
A GP is being investigated over comments she made on social media about the Covid vaccination programme. Dr Anne McCloskey, who works in Londonderry, said she was "distraught" by the number of young people "damaged" by "unlicensed and unapproved" vaccines. There is no evidence to back up her comments and experts say the risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid is about 90% lower if you've been vaccinated. Northern Ireland's Health and Social Care Board said it had ordered an "urgent investigation" after receiving numerous complaints "from both GP colleagues and members of the public around her behaviour, comments and conflict of interest".
5. Supply chain issues hit McDonald's milkshakes
The pandemic has contributed to supply chain issues for many companies - now McDonald's says it has run out of milkshakes and some bottled drinks at restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales. The fast food chain did not specify the reason, but there are widespread reports of food and drinks shortages due to a lack of HGV lorry drivers. The Road Haulage Association has blamed a backlog of HGV driving tests due to Covid, as well as Brexit. Many drivers have also been off work after being told to self-isolate.
