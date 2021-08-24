Covid-19: Scottish lockdown rules warning, and McDonald's lacking its milkshakes

The number of new daily cases in Scotland has hit a record high, prompting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to say she cannot rule out introducing new lockdown rules - although she hopes not to. "We always knew cases were likely to rise as restrictions eased," said Ms Sturgeon - but "that said, the scale of the increase is still a cause of real concern". It comes as Scotland announced it will hold its own public inquiry by the end of the year into the handling of the Covid pandemic. Bereaved families have called for a separate one to hold the devolved government to account.