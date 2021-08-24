Covid-19: Shop staff describe pandemic abuse, and teenage vaccination progress
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Demand for change after rise in abuse of shop staff
As new laws making it a specific offence to assault, abuse or threaten shop workers come into force in Scotland, retail bosses and the Usdaw union are pushing for similar rules across the rest of the UK. And shop staff in Wales tell us of an escalation in abuse since the pandemic hit, with one saying: "I've been spat at and was worried I might die of Covid."
2. Almost 40% of 16 and 17-year-olds in Scotland get jab
Nearly 44,000 school-age teenagers have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a fortnight after the programme was rolled out to the age group, according to Public Health Scotland. National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch says it's "absolutely terrific" that 39.6% had now received at least one dose.
3. Thousands of Covid cases 'may have festival links'
Some 4,700 coronavirus cases may be linked to the Boardmasters music and surfing festival, attended by about 50,000 people around Newquay between 11 and 15 August, according to Cornwall Council. However, Andy Virr, the county's portfolio holder for adults and an emergency doctor, says he's "reassured" they are not "translating into a serious life-threatening illness".
4. 'Big Jab Weekend' sees more than 12,000 first doses
A drive to get more people vaccinated against coronavirus in Northern Ireland resulted in more than 12,000 first doses being administered, the Department of Health says. Dr Patricia Donnelly, who leads the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, called the Big Jab Weekend effort "a significant achievement".
5. Centuries-old shops upbeat about post-Covid future
It's no secret the pandemic has exacerbated the struggles of traditional retailers. So you might expect four of the UK's oldest shops - with a combined history of 1,000 years - to be among the hardest hit. But, as BBC London discovered, being small and agile meant they could adapt to the new trading environment.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Here's what under-30s need to know about the vaccination programmes.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.