Covid in top 10 causes of death and UK orders more Pfizer

Covid-19 was the ninth biggest cause of death in England in July, having been the 26th most common cause in June. In Wales it was the 22nd leading cause of death, having been too low to rank the previous month. The total number of people dying rose back above the average levels for 2015 to 2019 in July. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Covid has been the number one cause of death in England and Wales for six months (April, May, November and December 2020 and January and February 2021). Our Reality Check team takes a look at the figures.