Covid in top 10 causes of death and UK orders more Pfizer
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Covid returns to top 10 causes of death in England
Covid-19 was the ninth biggest cause of death in England in July, having been the 26th most common cause in June. In Wales it was the 22nd leading cause of death, having been too low to rank the previous month. The total number of people dying rose back above the average levels for 2015 to 2019 in July. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Covid has been the number one cause of death in England and Wales for six months (April, May, November and December 2020 and January and February 2021). Our Reality Check team takes a look at the figures.
2. UK orders more Pfizer
The UK has ordered 35 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will be delivered in the second half of 2022. The government says it is preparing for a programme of Covid boosters to protect the most vulnerable this year. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid says the move is intended "to future-proof our vaccine programme". The UK has now ordered more than 540 million doses of eight different Covid vaccines and four have so far been approved for use.
3. Prisoners to plug worker shortage
The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers says the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Brexit and perceptions over career paths, had caused a looming "recruitment crisis" in the industry. Now, abattoirs, butchers and meat processors are set to employ prisoners and ex-inmates to help plug labour shortages. Meat industry leaders held talks with the government on Monday to discuss options of how businesses could link up with prisons to fill vacancies. The industry has about 14,000 job vacancies currently.
4. Pfizer gains FDA approval
Pfizer's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - the first jab to be fully licensed in the nation. It had initially been given emergency use authorisation. The approval of the vaccine for those aged 16 and older is expected to set off more vaccine mandates by employers and organisations across the country. Acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock says the public "can be very confident" the vaccine meets high safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards.
5. Queues on Snowdon
Walkers on Snowdon have been urged to respect the mountain amid a spike in visitors. John Harold, director of the Snowdonia Society, which helps maintain the mountain, says while beauty spots in the park had always been busy, they were dealing with a "perfect storm" with Covid travel rules prompting more people to holiday in the UK. In July there were reports of 45-minute queues to the summit. Watch more in the video below.
As the UK orders more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, we take a look at what under-30s need to know about the Covid jabs.
