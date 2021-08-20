Covid: Government borrowing down and lockdown blamed for short-sighted children

Two million people already living in lockdown in Australia's largest city will now be placed under a curfew as Sydney tries to contain a new weave of Covid infections caused by the Delta variant first detected in India. Residents in the worst-hit suburbs of the city will not be allowed to leave their homes between 21:00 and 05:00. The entire city is also subject to stay-at-home orders that have been extended until the end of September. Covid infections in Sydney have more than doubled in the past week. More than half of Australia's 25 million people are living in lockdown, amid Delta outbreaks also in Melbourne and Canberra.