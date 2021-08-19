Covid: Javid confident on jab boosters, and Nicole Kidman criticised in Hong Kong

When tickets sold out in minutes for a festival in the Welsh mountains in May, the organisers had no idea if it would be able to go head because of Covid rules. Now, thousands of people are heading to Crickhowell in Powys as Green Man begins. Fiona Stewart, managing director, said staff were crying as they welcomed festival-goers back after such an uncertain time. "I've been blubbing the whole way," she told the BBC. "We only knew four weeks ago we were going ahead. To get from there to here in that time is just astounding."