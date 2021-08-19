Covid: Vaccines effective against Delta variant and PCR test 'rip-off' warning
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Vaccines effective against Delta variant
The best protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant of the virus is to have both vaccines, a study shows. The study, described as the largest of its kind, found the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months. But they are more effective against the Alpha variant, which was responsible for most UK infections last winter.
2. Government was warned of PCR test 'rip-off'
After criticism from the ex-chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority who said PCR tests for travel have become "a predictable Covid rip-off", the competition regulator reveals it had warned the government of risks to consumers. Covid tests, which are required under current travel rules, can cost an average of £75 but in some cases can be in the hundreds. The watchdog says in April and May it provided advice and market analysis to Department of Health officials about the fast-growing testing industry. The BBC has approached the government for a response.
3. First Covid case detected in Paralympics village
The first positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Tokyo Paralympics village, just days before the Games are due to start. Organisers say it isn't an athlete or a resident of Japan who is infected. So far there have been more than 70 Covid cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and staff.
4. The sugar cane spirit hoping to shake up the world
Cachaça - pronounced "ka-SHAS-sa" - is a spirit made from sugar cane and represents Brazil like no other drink. But it's had a difficult pandemic. Sales slumped by almost a quarter in 2020 after bars and restaurants closed and households were not allowed to visit each other. Now industry leaders are hoping to boost overseas orders to compensate, but "it has always been a challenge... to explain the concept of cachaça for the foreign market," says distillers Companhia Müller de Bebidas. Read more here.
5. Cinderella's going to the ball
Cinderella's finally going to the ball, so to speak. The fairytale, reimagined by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Emerald Fennel, will finally open on the West End after the pandemic resulted in a series of setbacks. Take a peek the show ahead of its press night.
And there's more...
What are the rules surrounding face coverings given most Tory MPs didn't wear them during a packed debate in Parliament about Afghanistan on Wednesday? Find out here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR ORDINARY AFGHANS?: The Return of the Taliban
- WHAT'S THE TALIBAN'S END GAME?: BBC News Special on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan