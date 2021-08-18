Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases

Exams will happen as normal next year if it safe for them to do so, the Scottish government has said, with National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers set to be held in spring 2022 if public health advice allows. The pandemic has causes significant disruption to childrens' education - with formal exams cancelled for the past two years running. But if public health conditions do not allow for exams, pupils will get grades from teachers' judgements based on normal in-year assessment.