Covid: Second jab approved for 12 to 17s and summer schools make up for lost time
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Moderna jab approved for 12 to 17 year olds
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in 12 to 17 year olds by the UK's medicines regulator. The jab joins Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in receiving a green light for those over 12. But the Department of Health has yet to set out whether it will be used for the age group. Pfizer is being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable. Find out more about child jabs here.
2. A further 26,852 new UK cases reported
Another 26,852 coronavirus cases were reported across the UK on Tuesday, and another 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. These are higher figures compared to last Tuesday, when 23,510 new cases and 146 deaths were recorded. You can check the latest case numbers where you live through the BBC's postcode search here.
3. Snap NZ lockdown over single Covid case
New Zealand has announced a snap lockdown after a man tested positive for Covid - the first case in six months. The case was detected in Auckland, which will be in lockdown for a week, while the rest of the country has been locked down for three days. Authorities say they are working on the assumption that the new case was the Delta variant.
4. Urgent call for Covid-safe ventilation in schools
There is an urgent call for action on ventilation in schools - to slow the spread of Covid-19 - when pupils return in September. Six education unions have written to England's education secretary, warning of a steep rise in Covid and "long Covid" when pupils return to classes. Better airflow measures would limit disruption and sickness, the unions say.
5. Summer schools help students make up for lost time
Meanwhile, and though it may be August, half a million children across England have still been in the classroom this summer. They are taking part in week-long summer schools to help students catch up on lost learning - amid criticism the £200m scheme does not go far enough.
And there's more...
It's not long now until schools reopen for the next academic year, so what will the new term be like? Find out here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
