Covid: Firms came 'close to shutdown' and a care home wedding surprise

As of today, fully-vaccinated people do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. The rule change will come as a relief to UK firms hit by staff shortages caused by the so-called "pingdemic". One of these was TMD Friction - one of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers - which came close to shutting down production. UK operations manager Tom Russell said 15% of the firm's UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. And Alethea Fynn (below), nursery manager at London Early Years Foundation said she had also experienced "quite a few closures" due to staff absences. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, government data shows.