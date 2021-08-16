Covid: Firms came 'close to shutdown' and a care home wedding surprise
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Pingdemic: 'We got close to complete shutdown'
As of today, fully-vaccinated people do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. The rule change will come as a relief to UK firms hit by staff shortages caused by the so-called "pingdemic". One of these was TMD Friction - one of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers - which came close to shutting down production. UK operations manager Tom Russell said 15% of the firm's UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. And Alethea Fynn (below), nursery manager at London Early Years Foundation said she had also experienced "quite a few closures" due to staff absences. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, government data shows.
2. Masks in schools will go in Scotland 'as soon as possible'
Scotland's education secretary has promised face coverings in classrooms will be dropped "as soon as possible". As most pupils return this week, the need for masks in high schools is one of the main coronavirus rules remaining. The Scottish government had said the requirement would be in place for "at least six weeks". But Shirley-Anne Somerville told the BBC: "If we can take those restrictions - particularly the face masks - off earlier then of course we would do that."
3. Spectators banned from Paralympic Games
Spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games because of the city's ongoing struggle with coronavirus, organisers have confirmed. The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country's state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on 24 August. Schoolchildren will be allowed to attend at the request of local authorities or school administrators but adults are being encouraged to watch the Games at home.
4. Daughter urges tests and mask wearing
The daughter of a man who died after complications from Covid-19 has urged people to take precautions even if they have had both vaccine doses. Jade Allum's father, David, died in hospital, aged 58. He had been double-jabbed but suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of coronavirus. Ms Allum is urging people to keep wearing masks and take regular tests. She said: "I know it's a little bit uncomfortable but if you think that's going to save your life, or your mum's life, or your auntie's life, or someone you don't know, it's such an easy thing to do."
5. Grandmother surprised by wedding recreation
A 91-year-old care home resident was surprised with a re-enactment of her granddaughter's wedding after she was unable to attend the special day due to coronavirus restrictions. Audrey Dear enjoyed a recreation of Holly's wedding to partner Steve Kennedy complete with balloons and afternoon tea. Mrs Kennedy's gown included a cutting from her grandmother's own wedding dress.
As self-isolation rules are relaxed across the UK here's our guide to the restrictions that are still in place.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
