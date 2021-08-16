UK confident it can get Britons out of Afghanistan, Ben Wallace says
- Published
The UK government is confident it can get British nationals out of Afghanistan, with plans for hundreds to leave in the coming days, the defence secretary has said.
Ben Wallace told the BBC the military part of Kabul's international airport was open and secure, enabling those eligible to leave for the UK.
The UK is also evacuating Afghans who worked for the British forces.
The Taliban has claimed victory after taking over the capital of Kabul.
Commercial flights from the airport have been suspended, leaving hundreds of Afghans who were trying to escape stranded.
But Mr Wallace said he had received assurances from the Taliban military leadership via a Middle East country that the airport would be allowed to function, enabling UK officials and forces to help people leave.
He told BBC Breakfast 300 British passport holders had left Afghanistan on Sunday, with the government aiming to fly out a further 1,500 people over the next 24 to 36 hours or slightly longer.
"If we manage to keep it in the way we're planning to, we should have capacity for over 1,000 people a day to exit to the United Kingdom," he said.
"Currently, this is not about capacity on planes, it's about processing speeds, so that's why I'm trying to fix that."