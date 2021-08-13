Covid: One in 75 in England estimated to have virus, and record visits to north Wales
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. One in 75 people in England had Covid last week
Around one in 75 people in private households in England had Covid last week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS - which tests a random group of people whether they have symptoms or not - said numbers in England "continued to be high", but estimates suggested "an overall decreasing trend". It is still not clear if the peak has passed. In Scotland, the percentage of people testing positive has continued to decrease, with one in 190 testing positive, while figures in Wales (one in 220) and Northern Ireland (one in 55) were virtually unchanged.
2. Public asked to record a cough to help improve detection
People who have taken a recent Covid test are being asked to record a cough on their smartphone or computer, as part of a drive to improve coronavirus detection rates. The Department of Health and Social Care project also wants people to provide samples of their voice and breathing as part of plans to develop an app for wider use. US researchers have already created an algorithm that detects Covid from coughs with a near-100% accuracy rate.
3. Gatwick Airport in talks with lenders amid big losses
The UK's second-largest airport is in talks with lenders to avoid defaulting on loans. Gatwick Airport says Covid travel restrictions and the collapse in demand led to a £204m pre-tax loss in the first half of the year. Chief executive Steve Wingate is urging the government to ease travel rules, warning the UK recovery was lagging behind the rest of Europe. Mr Wingate said the UK was squandering the advantage of a successful vaccine rollout and called on the government to "act now" to allow travel to resume "more freely".
4. Vaccine fraudster jailed after pretending to inject pensioner
A fraudster who pretended to inject a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine in south-west London has been jailed for 42 months, after he admitted two counts of fraud by false representation. David Chambers, 33, told Kathleen Martin he was from her GP surgery. Once admitted to her Surbiton home, he "pressed something against the back of her wrist" and then asked for £140 payment, Judge Hannah Kinch said. The judge called his actions "despicable".
5. 'Record-breaking summer' for visitor numbers in north Wales
North Wales has experienced a record-breaking summer for visitor numbers, the region's tourism association says - with one site claiming the area was this summer's most popular UK holiday destination, overtaking Devon and Cornwall for the first time. "We've never seen such high visitor numbers, which is great post-Covid," said Chris Frost, chairman of North Wales Tourism. It comes as some rules for travelling abroad remain in Wales.
And there's more...
From Monday 16 August, fully vaccinated people in England and Northern Ireland will no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with an infected person. See what the rule change means for you. - and what is happening in the rest of the UK.
