Covid: One in 75 in England estimated to have virus, and record visits to north Wales

Around one in 75 people in private households in England had Covid last week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS - which tests a random group of people whether they have symptoms or not - said numbers in England "continued to be high", but estimates suggested "an overall decreasing trend". It is still not clear if the peak has passed. In Scotland, the percentage of people testing positive has continued to decrease, with one in 190 testing positive, while figures in Wales (one in 220) and Northern Ireland (one in 55) were virtually unchanged.