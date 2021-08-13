Plymouth shooting: Who were the victims? Published 18 minutes ago

image source PA Media image caption Floral and soft toy tributes were left on Wolesley Road, near Biddick Drive, where six people, including the gunman, died of gunshot wounds

Police have named the five people who were killed by Jake Davison in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday evening.

In a deadly spree that lasted six minutes, the gunman killed two women, two men and a three-year-old girl.

He also shot two other people who continue to receive treatment in hospital.

Davison then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

Police were called to Biddick Drive shortly after 18:11 BST - arriving on the scene within six minutes.

What do we know about the victims?

image source Unknown image caption Maxine Davison has been named by police as the shooter's first victim

The 51-year-old - also known as Maxine Chapman - was shot and killed inside an address on Biddick Drive.

Jake Davison then went into the street and shot dead three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee Martyn, 43.

image source Unknown image caption Sophie Martyn, three, and her father, Lee, were among Davison's victims

He next killed Stephen Washington, 59, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, who later died in hospital.

All those who died lived in the Keyham area, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The gunman also shot a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, who remain in hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

They have not yet been named by police.

Cards, floral and soft toy tributes were left close to the scene of the shooting on Friday.

image caption Cards and flowers have been left as tributes to the five people killed and two injured

Flags across the city were seen flying at half-mast, while Smeaton's Tower will be lit up later as a mark of respect to the victims.

A candlelit vigil will be held at 21:00 BST on Friday in North Down Crescent Park to pay tribute to the dead.

A minute's silence will be held for the victims at 11:00 BST on Monday, Plymouth City Council has said.

It added that books of condolence were available for the public to sign at several locations.

The Bishop of Plymouth will lead a civic service at the Minster Church of St Andrew on Wednesday.

Who was the shooter?

image source Facebook image caption Jake Davison, 22, killed five people before turning the gun on himself

Jake Davison, 22, has been named by police as the gunman.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that he held a licence for the firearm he used during the shooting.

The shooter was said by eyewitnesses to have used a "pump action shotgun" during the shooting, but police have not confirmed this.

In YouTube videos that have since been removed, Davison spoke of being "beaten down" and "defeated by life".

He said he was socially isolated, struggled to meet women and made references to "incels" - the misogynistic online groups of "involuntary celibate" men, who blame women for their sexual failings and who have been linked to a number of violent acts around the world.

Signing off the 11-minute video, which appears to be the last he posted online, Davison said: "I know it's a movie but I like to think sometimes I'm the Terminator or something.

"Despite reaching almost total system failure he keeps trying to accomplish his mission."

media caption Plymouth shooting: Forensic investigation under way

Jake Davison wrote about mass shootings in a social media post just three weeks ago, according to BBC Home Affairs journalist Daniel De Simone.

In the post on Reddit, he displayed a detailed knowledge about previous mass shootings in the UK, as well as the weapons used in them.

He also contributed to pages devoted to "incel" culture and wrote that he was a virgin, stating: "I can't attract women at all".

One month ago he told an internet forum group for virgins: "I'm doing better got a job as a crane operator."

Babcock International - a security and defence engineering company with sites in Plymouth - confirmed Davison had worked as an apprentice since August 2020.

image source PA Media image caption Police are investigating 13 crime scenes following the shooting spree

What was the motive?

Police have said the incident, the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010, is not currently believed to be terror-related.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer told a press conference on Friday that officers believed the shooting was a "domestically-related" incident that "spilled into the streets" of Plymouth.

media caption Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer: "This was a truly shocking event"

Mr Sawyer reiterated terrorism was "not the focus" of the investigation but officers were keeping an "open mind".

He added Devon and Cornwall Police were liaising with specialist counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Sawyer said: "Let's see what's on his his hard drive, let's see what's on his computer."

Police are investigating 13 crime scenes and have recovered a firearm from one location.

What have others said?

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the issue of how Davison came to legally own a gun should be "properly investigated" and called the shooting an "absolutely appalling" incident.

media caption Boris Johnson: My thoughts are very much with the families of those who have lost their lives

Home Secretary Priti Patel said earlier that questions would "inevitably" be asked following the killings.

She told broadcasters: "This is absolutely tragic and devastating, and for the entire community right now this will be deeply shocking.

"There will be a range of questions that will inevitably be asked and I will be doing the same for the conversations and discussions I'll be having with the chief constable."