Afghanistan heading for civil war - UK minister
- Published
Related Topics
Afghanistan is "heading towards civil war" as the UK prepares to withdraw its citizens, allies and troops, the defence secretary has said.
Ben Wallace told BBC Breakfast that it was likely that poverty and terrorism would increase in the country.
But he said the UK would have the right to intervene if terror plots against it were planned from Afghanistan.
Mr Wallace blamed former US President Donald Trump's "rotten deal" with the Taliban in 2020 for the withdrawal.