Covid-19: Gulf in hospitals' virus containment and metal fans go back to Bloodstock
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Huge gulf in hospitals' ability to contain Covid
Researchers say there should be an "urgent investigation" into how hospitals contained the spread of Covid during the pandemic's first wave. An analysis of 314 UK hospitals found that in some cases, one in four infections were acquired on the ward. Overall, one in 10 Covid cases were hospital-acquired. One of the report's authors states: "People that came into hospital with one problem, caught Covid and sadly died." The report identifies a number of issues which affected the ability to contain infections, including the availability of personal protective equipment, hospital design and the amount of testing carried out.
2. US backs booster for immunocompromised
The US drugs watchdog has approved giving boosters of Covid vaccines to people with a weakened immune system. The order - issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - affects around 10 million people, including those who have had organ transplants or are being treated for cancer. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines panel will discuss boosters on Friday. If approved by the group, boosters could become available by this weekend. It comes as evidence grows that antibody protection from vaccines may wear off over time.
3. Photographer, farmer and plasterer job ads rise
Research suggests there were 1.7 million active job adverts in the UK in the first week of August, following the end of most coronavirus restrictions. There was a 19% rise in the number of ads for photographers and broadcasting equipment operators. Employers are also looking for insurance underwriters, agricultural workers, plasterers and decorators. The Recruitment & Employment Confederation also found the last three weeks have seen the highest number of new job postings since May.
4. How anti-vaxxers are living and loving in a Covid world
Throughout the pandemic, people opposed to vaccines and coronavirus lockdowns have gathered on social media, with some sharing views based on conspiracy theories and falsehoods. Now, some committed activists are taking things in a new direction, including online dating and blood donation for the unvaccinated. Among them is Michele from Brighton, who leads a local "freedom community". She's considering setting up a house-share for like-minded people - letting out a room to someone who hasn't been vaccinated. But, as we report here, some anti-vaxxer groups post material containing dangerously misleading and unfounded claims about Covid jabs.
5. Heavy metal fans emotional at festival's return
With restrictions having eased in England last month, metalheads will be descending on the Derbsyhire village of Walton-on-Trent for the Bloodstock festival. Last year's event was held online, but this weekend thousands of heavy metal music fans will hear sets from Devin Townsend, Kreator and Judas Priest. We've been speaking to some of those heading to the festival - and how this year's gathering is different from the last time they were together in 2019.
The rules on what you can now do vary across the four nations of the UK - find out more about the rules here.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
