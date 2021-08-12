Afghanistan: UK troops sent to get Britons out
- Published
Related Topics
Around 600 UK troops are to be deployed to Afghanistan to assist British nationals to leave, the government has announced.
It comes as the Taliban has seized the cities of Ghazni and Herat - taking control of 11 provincial capitals in less than a week.
Military personnel will provide protection and logistics support for the relocation of UK nationals, as well as Afghan staff and interpreters.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.