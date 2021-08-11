Covid-19: Teen jabs move cautiously and lockdown takeaway habits endure

A Covid sceptic who has been hospitalised with the virus is urging people to have the vaccine. Marcus Birks has been in the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital for the past week. He said: "If you haven't been ill, you don't think you're going to get ill, so you listen to the [anti-vaccine] stuff." But he described not being able to get enough breath as "the scariest feeling in the world." He said he had been putting off getting the vaccine. "First thing I am going tell all my family to do is get the vaccine and anybody I see," he said. "And as soon as I can get it, I am definitely getting it."