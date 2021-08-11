Covid: Facebook takes action and misinformation clips pulled
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign
A network of accounts which Facebook says were linked to anti-vax disinformation campaigns run from Russia have been removed. According to the social media company, the campaigns attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence focusing particularly on Covid-19 vaccines. It removed hundreds of accounts that targeted India, Latin America and the US.
2. Sky News Australia pulls Covid misinformation clips
Sky News Australia, which has been criticised for promoting conspiracies and questioning public health orders in its broadcasts, has taken down about 30 Covid misinformation videos from its website. No explanation has been given or a correction made, but the move comes after YouTube suspended the channel for spreading Covid misinformation. The Rupert Murdoch-owned TV network has declined to comment.
3. Fears over sharp rise in diabetes in India
India accounts for one in six people in the world with diabetes. Doctors think millions more remain undiagnosed for this chronic and progressive disease, which occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body is unable to effectively use the insulin it produces. They believe large numbers of recovered Covid patients are at risk of newly-diagnosed diabetes. Find out more here.
4. The vaccine fertility claims that just won't go away
Here are some false and/or misleading claims about the Covid vaccine and fertility that are still circulating online, against all the evidence:
- A study shows the vaccine accumulating in the ovaries
- Monitoring data shows vaccines cause miscarriages
- Vaccines could attack the placenta
5. 'You have to be empathetic'
Foot Locker survived during the pandemic and is growing again. Richard Johnson, CEO of the footwear retailer, says being empathic to people and their circumstances during the stress of the global pandemic "is the thing that's helped us". Take a look at what else he has to say.
And there's more...
More than three quarters of UK adults have now received both Covid jabs, find out if you'll be eligible for a third, booster, vaccination.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
