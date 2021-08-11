BBC News

Catching Covid after the vaccine - advice in five languages

The Covid vaccine programme in England has prevented around 60,000 deaths and an estimated 22 million cases, experts have said.

More than 47 million people in the UK have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine - but some people are still testing positive despite having both shots of the vaccine.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand why this happens and why it is still important for you to get vaccinated. Here's advice in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil & Sylheti.

Urdu

media captionDr Anita Raja explains in Urdu why vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus

Punjabi

media captionDr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi why vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus

Gujarati

media captionDr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati why vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus

Sylheti

media captionDr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti why vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus

Tamil

media captionDr Archana Sasitharan explains in Tamil why vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus

