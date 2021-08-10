Covid-19: More than 75% of UK adults now double-jabbed
- Published
- comments
- Comments
More than 75% of UK adults have now received two Covid jabs, the government has said.
A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while more than 47 million people have received a first dose, according to the latest figures.
Boris Johnson described the milestone in the vaccine rollout as a "huge national achievement".
Margaret Keenan was the first person to be vaccinated in the UK on 8 December at University Hospital in Coventry.
Since then more there have been more than 86.7 million vaccinations delivered, with people receiving their jabs everywhere from sports stadiums to circuses.
At the peak of the rollout more than 500,000 jabs were given in a day in mid-March, although the rate has since slowed.
The government said two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines provided over 90% protection against the Delta variant, which is now dominant in the UK.