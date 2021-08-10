Covid: A-level results day and soaring second-hand car sales

The nervous wait is finally over for hundreds and thousands of students across the country waiting to find out what grades they've achieved in their A-levels, Vocational BTecs and Higher and Nationals, for young people studying in Scotland. It's already been suggested results for A-levels, which are studied in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will be as high again, or even higher than in 2020. Last summer 38.6% achieved an A* or A grade. This year, like the last, results are based on teacher assessment due to the pandemic.