Covid-19: Joy for Scottish clubbers and Sheeran and Jagger join India fundraiser
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Joy for clubbers as Scotland's rules change
There were cheers in Glasgow as the clock struck midnight to mark the reopening of Scotland's nightclubs. It was the moment clubbers were finally able to hit the dancefloor after 16 months of Covid restrictions. Among those in Glasgow was 19-year-old Luke Dunsmuir who predicted the next few weeks would be "busy, busy". New rules say that face coverings can be removed while dancing, drinking and dining. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was the "right moment" to lift restrictions.
2. Business secretary rejects home working pay cut call
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has rejected the idea civil servants should be paid less if they continue working from home after an unnamed cabinet minister told a newspaper it was unfair for those returning to the office not to be paid more. Mr Kwarteng said this would set colleagues against each other, adding flexible working was "here to stay". It comes as online grocer Ocado said staff could work remotely from abroad for one month of the year.
3. Test supplier responds to criticism
One of the biggest providers of PCR Covid test kits has said it will increase the number of drop boxes and frequency of collections after pictures of boxes overflowing with coronavirus samples were shared online. At least one PCR test is required for all arrivals from international destinations within two days of landing in the UK. Randox, the firm which makes the kits, said all the pictured tests would be processed and it was expanding and improving its capacity and logistics network to meet "rapidly growing demand".
4. Siblings share their university experience
Pupils across England are preparing to collect their A-level results and some may be wondering what awaits them if they choose to go to university. Three siblings from Swindon have shared their experiences of university life during the pandemic. For Danielle Herbert, 22, the pandemic meant a cancelled graduation and "massive gaps" in learning. Older sister Jess, 24, says the pandemic "stripped away" her independence. But for their brother Ryan, 21, learning online during the pandemic gave him the "ability to openly ask questions" and "learn in my own time".
5. Musicians join Bollywood stars in appeal
Musicians including Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Sir Mick Jagger will join with Bollywood stars to raise funds for Covid relief work in India. A virtual fundraising event, called We For India: Saving Lives, will take place on Sunday, in both London and Mumbai. The event, which will be livestreamed over Facebook, will feature more than 80 Indian performers including composer AR Rahman. Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, and Nancy Ajram will also take part in the event, hosted by Rajkummar Rao, star of Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger.
And don't forget...
With A-level results day coming up in England here is a guide to all you need to know before the big day.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
