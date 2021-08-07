Covid-19: Happy clubbers as rules end in Wales, and PM will not isolate

We've heard of other countries like the US offering cash incentives to people if they get vaccinated, but now a similar scheme has started in one corner of the UK. The University of Sussex is offering a cash prize for students who are fully jabbed. All students are being entered into the draw, with five winners able to claim a £5,000 prize each, if they can prove they are double-jabbed or exempt. The university's chancellor said the raffle was worth it if the numbers vaccinated could be boosted even slightly. "We know take-up among young people is patchy," he said. "We know they're not against the vaccine, they're just not getting round to it."