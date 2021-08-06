Covid-19: First 16 and 17-year-olds offered jabs and the Edinburgh Fringe returns

Sixteen and 17-year-olds across the UK are now being invited to book their coronavirus vaccine. GPs in England have been told they can contact this age group, while invites will also be sent out in Wales. In Northern Ireland, walk-in centres are now open to older teenagers, and in Scotland they can register their interest online. Meanwhile, new Public Health England data shows most patients in hospital with Covid in England continue to be unvaccinated. PHE said that of the 1,467 people hospitalised with the Delta variant since 19 July, 808 (55.1%) were unvaccinated, while 512 (34.9%) had received both doses.