Covid: First 16 and 17-year-olds begin to get vaccine invites
- Published
Sixteen and 17-year-olds across the UK are now being invited to book their Covid vaccine.
GPs in England have been told they can contact this age group, while invites are also being sent out in Wales.
In Northern Ireland, walk-in centres are now open to older teenagers, and in Scotland they can register their interest online.
Meanwhile as new figures show most patients in hospital with Covid in England continue to be unvaccinated.
In England, walk-in centres will accept people aged 16 and 17 this weekend, although NHS England said not every centre in the country is able to offer the jabs.
But people in that age group are currently unable to book an appointment using the NHS website.
Since 19 July, 1,467 people have been admitted to hospital with cases of the Delta variant, Public Health England (PHE) said.
Out of these 808 (55.1%) were unvaccinated, while 512 (34.9%) had received both doses.
PHE said: "While vaccines provide high levels of protection, they are not 100% effective and will not stop everyone catching COVID-19.
"As more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital."
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency stressed vaccines would not eliminate all risk and it was still possible to become unwell with Covid-19 and infect others.
"It is still vital that we exercise caution, particularly while cases are high," she added.
Some 88.7% of the UK's adult population have now had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 73.5% have had both jabs.
Delta remains the dominant variant in the UK, making up around 99% of cases.
The brunt of Covid in the UK is clearly being born by the unvaccinated.
Only one in ten adults have now not had a single dose of the vaccine, and children rarely become severely ill.
So it is hugely telling when more than half of those in hospital are from the unvaccinated minority.
But this shouldn't be a surprise.
The latest estimate by the UK's Vaccine Effectiveness Expert Panel says two doses cuts the chance of you needing hospital treatment by 95% if you catch Delta.
That's not perfect, vaccines aren't an impenetrable shield; and yes there are still people in hospital who had both jabs.
But the way vaccines are rapidly transforming the pandemic - at least in wealthier countries - is incredible.
The number of daily Covid cases recorded has been falling in recent weeks, but are still relatively high, with 30,215 cases reported on Thursday.
The R number - which represents the average number of people one infected person will pass the virus on to - has also fallen in England to between 0.8 and 1.1, according to the latest government figures.
Last week it was estimated as between 1.1 and 1.4.
When the R number is above one, the number of cases keeps increasing.
