Covid-19: PM defends travel rules, and the piano prodigy flourishing in the pandemic

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended changes to England's travel lists, with thousands of British tourists in Mexico facing new quarantine rules if they return to the UK after Sunday's deadline. British Airways said staff had worked "through the night" to add more seats to flights from Mexico, which is being added to the red list. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was about finding "a balance" between allowing holidays, supporting the travel industry and protecting the UK against new variants - and urged people to "be a little bit patient".