Coronavirus: Transport secretary defends travel rule changes
- Published
The transport secretary has defended changes to England's traffic light travel system - as up to 6,000 tourists in Mexico face a scramble back to the UK before new quarantine rules kick in.
Grant Shapps said restrictions will now be reviewed every three weeks so people could travel "without looking over their shoulders".
Thousands of Britons are in Mexico, which is moving to the red list.
One airline "worked through the night" to add more seats from the country.
The changes come into effect for passengers returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The latest widespread changes to Covid travel rules also see fully vaccinated passengers arriving from France no longer needing to quarantine and Spain remaining on the amber list.
But the Department for Transport has now said that "arrivals from Spain and all its islands are advised to use a PCR test as their pre-departure test wherever possible" instead of the cheaper lateral flow tests.
India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are moving from red to amber, while Germany, Austria and Norway are among seven nations being added to the green list.
However Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte are now considered the highest risk destinations and will move to the red list.
Holidaymakers need to return from these countries by the Sunday deadline on Sunday or face paying to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
'Simplified system'
On Thursday, Mr Shapps sought to reassure British holidaymakers that the traffic light system would now be reviewed every three weeks - compared with once a week last summer and more recent ad-hoc changes - because of the number of people in the UK and abroad who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I hope people will be able to go away under this simplified system, enjoy their breaks and not be looking over their shoulders the whole time."
Mr Shapps said that between 5,000 and 6,000 British holidaymakers are in Mexico currently and would be "making arrangements to come home".
From 12 August, the cost of hotel quarantine will increase, with the price for single adult travellers rising from £1,750 to £2,285 and a second adult paying £1,430.
The government has said this better reflects the costs involved, including transport, security and PCR tests.
Children aged 5-12 will still cost £325; it is free for children aged under five.
British Airways said its teams had been "working through the night to arrange as many additional seats out of Mexico as possible to help get Britons home".
It added that customers could re-book their flights from Mexico "at no additional cost" ahead of the deadline, and that British Airways Holidays would "automatically refund any customer with a booking to Mexico in the next four weeks".
'We have paid £8,000 for a day trip to Mexico'
Robin and Viv Silverthorne, from Worthing in Sussex, were flying to Cancun, Mexico, yesterday when they found out mid-air that the country was being placed on the red list.
Robin says the couple spent hours on the phone trying to speak to their airline "without success" before making the decision to come home after just a day to avoid paying for a quarantine hotel.
He told the BBC: "It's not just us, there was a plane full of holidaymakers in the same boat, some with children who will now have to pay thousands to quarantine on return.
"We have only just secured a return flight via Miami tomorrow. We have essentially paid a total of £8,000 for a day trip to Mexico."
He says the couple had done their research and just wanted a "nice holiday" - but that the latest changes to the rules had left Viv in tears.
Asked about the advice on PCR tests for arrivals from Spain, Mr Shapps insisted the government was "not changing the rules", as in Spain's case, "virtually everyone is taking a PCR" to meet the government's performance standards for the pre-departure test.
But in a series of tweets Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, criticised "expensive" PCR tests for travel as an "unnecessary rip-off" and a "barrier to affordable travel".
Labour's shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon criticised the government for its "flip-flopping over France" and reiterated calls for the government to publish the data upon which the decisions on the travel lists are made.
He told the BBC News Channel: "The route through this is giving the public consumer confidence that it's safe to travel, and that relies on transparency, it requires the data to be published, the criteria to be published and a very clear direction of travel assessment being made for every country."
At-a-glance: The latest changes
Moving from amber to green: Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway
Moving from red to amber: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE
Moving from amber to red: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte
Moving from amber-plus to amber: France
If you have been in a red list country in the last 10 days, you can only enter the UK if you are a UK or Irish national or UK resident, and you must stay at a quarantine hotel on your return.
The total number of countries or territories on the green list - from which all travellers can return without having to quarantine - rises from 29 to 36 when the changes come into effect.
But countries have their own rules about allowing visitors - so being on the UK's green list does not guarantee travellers can visit.
The UK government sets the red, amber and green lists for England, while the other nations are in charge of their own lists. Scotland and Northern Ireland confirmed they will be adopting the same changes as England.
But the Welsh government criticised the "ad-hoc nature" of the UK government's travel decisions. It said it will consider whether to follow the latest changes, adding: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad because of the continuing risk of infection."
Graeme Buck, from travel trade association Abta, told the BBC News Channel it was good news that France had been moved onto the amber list, and Greece and Spain had not had their status changed.
But he said the number of countries coming onto the green list was happening at a "snail's pace" and that the seven that had been added were not traditional holiday destinations.
James Martin, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, urged the government to "fundamentally simplify" the traffic light system to give businesses "confidence and clarity".
He also called on the government to "step up efforts to drive down the cost of tests" as cost remained a "significant barrier to both business and leisure travellers".
British Airways boss Sean Doyle said it welcomed the news but urged the government to go further, saying the UK's economic recovery "is reliant on a thriving travel sector and right now we're lagging behind Europe, with our more stringent testing requirements and a red list significantly broader than our European peers".
