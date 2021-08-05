Covid-19: Travel rule changes and more young people in hospital Published 29 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. France moves to amber list in latest travel rule changes

France - which had been a concern due to the Covid Beta variant - will move from amber-plus to the amber list, meaning fully vaccinated arrivals won't have to quarantine. Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also move to amber. Spain remains in that category while seven nations including Germany will be added to the green list. Mexico is one of four countries that will go to the red list. These are part of widespread changes to travel rules which come into effect at 04:00 BST on Sunday for anyone returning to England. The rules have also been adopted by Scotland and Northern Ireland but Wales is still considering the changes.

2. More young people in hospital than during winter peak

In her first major interview, the new chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard says one in five people currently in hospital in England with Covid is aged between 18 and 34. Hospital admissions for young people are four times higher than during the peak last winter, she says. There are about 1,000 young adults in hospital who are "really unwell", NHS England's former chief operating officer says, adding that those who have not yet had their Covid vaccines could become seriously ill.

3. Covid vaccine mandate for foreign travellers

Almost all foreign visitors to the US will eventually have to be fully vaccinated, a White House official says. This forms part of plans to create a phased reopening for international visitors, an unnamed official told several news agencies. However no timescales have been given. Read more here.

4. Boating holidays make waves

The pandemic put a stop to plans for a holiday abroad for Adrian Ellis, his wife Carol and daughter Amy so they decided to cruise along a canal on a narrow boat instead. They're part of a growing number of people going on boating holidays in the UK. Find out here if it's plain sailing.

5. Is the happiness of the humpback whale about to change?

When the pandemic hit, tourism stopped in Alaska. Fewer ships were heard, says Christine Gabrielle from Glacier Bay National Park in Gustavus, and the way humpback whales behaved changed. They're now spreading out across the bay and their songs have become more varied. So what will happen to the majestic humpback whale when cruise ships and visitors return?

And there's more...

The UK's travel rules are changing from Sunday. Find out what that means if you're planning to go abroad.

Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

