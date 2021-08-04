Covid: All 16 and 17-year-olds to be offered jab
All 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK should be offered a first dose of the Covid jab, the UK's vaccine experts have recommended.
Advice on when to offer the second dose will come later, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.
If the advice is taken, around 1.4 million teenagers would be eligible.
The JCVI said it expected one dose of the vaccine to give good protection against severe illness and hospitalisation in this age group.
The JCVI is a group of independent experts and their advice is a recommendation. It is then up to the governments of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to put it into action.
But it is expected to be accepted in England, government sources have said. And Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said she was hopeful the advice would be updated.
Up until now, children over 12 are able to get a jab if they have certain health conditions, live with others who are at a high risk or are nearing their 18th birthday.
The only vaccine approved for those under-18 in the UK is Pfizer-BioNTech.
Some other countries have already been routinely vaccinating children over 12. The US has been doing so from May, as well as some European countries like France and Italy, after the EU gave them the go-ahead.
Other countries that are vaccinating children include: Brazil, Japan, Israel and Hong Kong.
