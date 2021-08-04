Covid-19: Jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds and Offspring drummer dropped

The drummer of US rock band The Offspring says he has been dropped from their forthcoming tour after refusing the Covid vaccine for medical reasons. Pete Parada says a doctor advised him not to have the jab because he has a rare autoimmune disorder. He wrote on Instagram that he's "unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate". It is not clear whether he has now left permanently. The band, who are due to start a US tour on 8 August, have not responded to his comments.