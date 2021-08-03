Covid: Vaccines to be offered to 16 and 17 year olds
- Published
UK experts are set to recommend all 16 and 17-year-olds should be offered a Covid vaccination, the BBC understands.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation stopped short of making the move last month, saying it was still assessing the benefits and risks.
An announcement is expected on Wednesday but it is not clear when the roll-out of the programme will begin.
Jabs are only offered now to those over-12s who have underlying conditions or live with others at high risk.
But some countries, including the US and France, are routinely vaccinating people aged 12 year olds and over.
Whitehall sources say ministers in England are expected to accept the advice of the JCVI.
It comes after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that she was "hoping" to receive updated advice from the JCVI on the vaccination of 16 and 17 year olds.
Decisions on vaccinations are based on recommendations from the independent JCVI. Ministers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each then approve the plans.
The only Covid jab currently authorised in the UK for under-18s is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
In July, the JCVI extended its recommendation on Covid jabs to children aged over 12 who are at higher risk of getting ill and to those on the verge of turning 18. But said it would not extend the roll-out as it examined reports of rare adverse events such as inflammation of heart muscles among young adults.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We continue to keep the vaccination of children and young people under review and will be guided by the advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation."
