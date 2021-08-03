Covid-19: Scotland to end most Covid rules and cabinet splits over travel

Social distancing will end in most settings, capacity limits will be scrapped for pubs, restaurants and large events, and fully vaccinated contacts of people who test positive will not have to isolate. Those are some of the changes Scotland confirmed it would remove from 9 August. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said face coverings would still be used in shops, hospitality venues and on public transport, however. School pupils will also continue to wear face masks, but the isolation of whole year groups after one positive test will no longer be "routine". Ms Sturgeon said there would be a "gradual" return to offices but it was "premature" to declare victory over the virus.