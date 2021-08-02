Covid-19: 'Amber watch-list' travel idea scrapped
A proposal to create an "amber watch-list" of countries at risk of being downgraded to red in the travel traffic light system has been abandoned, a government source has told the BBC.
It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted a "simple" and "balanced approach" to pandemic travel.
Government sources said no new categories would now be added.
Tory MPs and travel industry figures earlier warned a complex system risked putting people off from travelling.
The government had been considering the idea of a new level in the government's traffic light system for overseas travel.
It would warn people when a destination was at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red - meaning that hotel quarantine would be required on return to the UK.