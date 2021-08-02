Covid: PM defends approach to international travel
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson says the government wants a "balanced approach" to travel, but warns the UK must try to stop new Covid variants being imported from abroad.
Responding to speculation about a new amber watchlist of countries that could join the red list at short notice, he said he wanted advice to be "simple".
Mr Johnson said he understood "people care very much about their holidays" but that Covid remained "dangerous".
The next update to the travel list system is due on Thursday.
During a visit to Airbus in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, the prime minister said: "On travel, we have had to balance it because of the anxiety that I think a lot of people have - I have - about importing new variants, bringing back the disease.
"We also have to recognise that people want, badly, to go on their summer holidays, we need to get the travel industry moving again, we need to get our city centres open again and so we want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it."
Tory MPs have raised concerns about the prospect of a so-called amber watchlist.
Under current rules people who were fully vaccinated in the UK, US, EU (except France) or Switzerland do not have to isolate for 10 days when arriving from amber list countries.
But people coming to the UK from red list countries are required to isolate for 10 days in a government-approved hotel regardless of their vaccine status.
The government already has a green watchlist, which features more than half the countries on the green list and signals they are at risk of moving to amber.
What are the traffic light system rules?
- Green country: When returning from a country on the green list you must take a Covid-19 test before departure and have proof of a negative result. You also need to book a test for day two after your return
- Amber country: A Covid test is needed three days before returning, and a PCR test two days after arriving. People who are not fully vaccinated in the approved countries need to self-isolate for 10 days, although this can be shortened for people in England by using the Test to Release scheme - paying for a test on day five
- Red country: Regardless of your vaccination status you must take a test before departure and, on arrival, self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel
Huw Merriman, chairman of the Transport Select Committee told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour that the potential new travel category would "be viewed as a massive red flag" that would "likely" cause bookings to those countries to "collapse".
Asked about the possibility of a new watchlist Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds told Times Radio the opposition did not want to see "additional confusion and chaos" and that the government needed to be "open and transparent".
But government minister Matt Warman defended the idea of travel watchlists, telling Sky News that warnings over potential quarantine changes gave people "really important information when they're making significant financial decisions".
Airline bosses had welcomed a change in rules, which came into force earlier on Monday, but said the UK aviation sector was not on the path to recovery "due to the continued restrictions that are being imposed on international travel".
In a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps they called for more countries to be added to the green list, saying that countries should be green by default.
On Monday, the UK reported 21,952 new Covid cases while a further 24 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test as of Sunday.
