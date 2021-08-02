Covid-19: NHS app tweaked and I'm a Celeb returns to Wales

Boris Johnson has said he wants a "balanced" and "user-friendly" approach to travel amid speculation that the UK could introduce an amber watchlist of countries which could change to red status at short notice. The prime minister said he wanted advice to be "simple" but warned that the UK must prevent new Covid variants being imported into the country. He was speaking after a new rule change meant that people who have been fully vaccinated in the US and EU do not need to quarantine when arriving from amber list countries - paving the way for people to reunite with loved ones.