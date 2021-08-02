Covid-19: NHS app tweaked and I'm a Celeb returns to Wales
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. NHS Covid app to be modified
The NHS Covid-19 app for England and Wales is being tweaked so fewer contacts will be advised to self-isolate following a close contact with a positive case. It will now look for contacts only two days prior, rather than five, when someone without symptoms tests positive. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move will reduce disruption from self-isolation, with many firms saying they have been affected by the so-called "pingdemic". From 16 August, fully vaccinated contacts in England will be exempt from isolation and instead will be advised to take a PCR test, with Wales set to make a similar move on Saturday.
2. PM wants 'balanced' approach to travel
Boris Johnson has said he wants a "balanced" and "user-friendly" approach to travel amid speculation that the UK could introduce an amber watchlist of countries which could change to red status at short notice. The prime minister said he wanted advice to be "simple" but warned that the UK must prevent new Covid variants being imported into the country. He was speaking after a new rule change meant that people who have been fully vaccinated in the US and EU do not need to quarantine when arriving from amber list countries - paving the way for people to reunite with loved ones.
3. China's Delta outbreak spreads
A fresh Covid outbreak in China has spread to more locations, raising concerns in local media over the country's vulnerability to the Delta variant. More than 300 cases have been detected over 10 days. Local headlines have been dominated by news on the outbreak, and the country's top respiratory diseases specialist has reportedly expressed grave concern. The government has imposed fresh travel restrictions and is testing millions. Although case numbers are considerably lower than other places, it is considered the largest outbreak in months in China.
4. NI vaccine certificate app 'running well'
Almost 300 "fraudulent applications" for Covid-19 vaccine certificates for international travel have been rejected in Northern Ireland, the head of the programme says. Dr Eddie O'Neill says three individuals had made 38 applications between them putting different dates each time. People can currently apply through the NI Direct Website if they are travelling abroad up to and including 17 August. The system was offline for several days having been dogged by technical problems but Dr O'Neill said it was now "stable and running well".
5. I'm a Celebrity... returns to Wales
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in north Wales for the second year running due to coronavirus restrictions, ITV have confirmed. The reality TV show, hosted by Ant and Dec, is normally held in the Australian jungle but returns to idyllic Gwrych Castle. The 2020 edition of the popular show was filmed at the castle near Abergele, Conwy, due to travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
