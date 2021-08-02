Covid-19: Travel rule changes and private NHS staff pay-rise plea

People who have been fully vaccinated in the US or EU no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from amber list countries. "The minute I heard the announcement I just burst into to tears," says Gemma Appleton. She's flying back to the UK from Los Angeles with wife and young baby, so he can meet his grandparents for the first time. Like everyone else flying from those destinations, excluding France, they will be exempt from isolating for 10 days, bringing them into line with rules for UK travellers.